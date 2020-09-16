Centuries by Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell guide Australia to ODI series win against England

Brilliant centuries by Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell guided Australia to win the three-match ODI series against England. Both Carey and Maxwell added 212 for the sixth wicket, setting a new Australian record. The partnership is also the highest for the sixth wicket in the second innings of an ODI by any team. While Maxwell was out for 108, Carey departed in the penultimate over of the match for 106.

Maxwell was dropped by Jos Buttler when he was batting at 41, while Carey was caught at 9 off Jofra Archer’s bowling only for the umpire to call it a no-ball.

English skipper Eoin Morgan’s decision to gamble with Adil Rashid to bowl the last over backfired. Rashid conceded 68 runs in 7.4 overs and picked up one wicket in the match.

Earlier, batting first, England made 302-7 with Jonny Bairstow playing a fine knock of 112 runs that included `12 fours and two sixes. Chirs Woakes hammered 53 not out off 39 balls, helping England cross the 300-mark. This was a remarkable recovery given that England had lost the first two batsmen off the first two deliveries of the match without a single run on the board.

Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets each for Australia.

Reacting to England’s defeat in the third ODI and the series, England fast bowler James Anderson told BBC, “It was a great game of cricket and a great way to finish the men’s part of the international summer. England will be rueing those mistakes in defence of 302: the no-ball by Jofra Archer to dismiss Alex Carey and then the Jos Buttler drop of Glenn Maxwell off Adil Rashid. They were costly mistakes.

“Fair play to Australia though, it’s all well and good getting those second lives but it’s going on to build that partnership. It was faultless after that.”

With today’s win, Australia have defeated England 2-1 in the ODI series.

Glenn Maxwell was adjudged the Man Of The Match for his knock of 108 off 90 balls. He was also declared Man Of The Series for his consistent batting.