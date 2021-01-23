“Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubman, Natarajan, Navdeep & Washington”: Anand Mahindra gifts new Thar SUVs to six Indian cricketers after historic series win

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has announced his decision to gift brand new Thar SUVs to six India cricketers after a relatively inexperienced cricket team created history in Australia with a 2-1 series win. Those receiving these SUVs are Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar.



Mahindra took to Twitter to write, “Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible.”

He added, “Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company.”

In another tweet, Mahindra explained why he had decided to gift these six young Indian superstars new SUVs. He wrote, “The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman (sic), Natarajan, Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority.”

India were forced to play with several senior players after they sustained injuries. Left without the services of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, Team India had no option but to include relatively inexperienced players such as Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

While Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul in the Birsbane Test, Thakur too claimed four wickets and scored a fifty. Also, leaving fans awestruck were Shubman Gill, who made his debut in Australia along with Siraj, who played 90-plus runs in the last Test. Washington Sundar too rose to the occasion and scored a brilliant fifty. Their collective efforts saw India beat Australia in Brisbane, leading to a 2-1 series win. This was the first time that Australia had lost a Test match in Brisbane in 32 years.