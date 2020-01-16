The Indian cricket board on Thursday informed that Team India’s ‘superfan’ during the World Cup, Charulata Patel, has passed away. The BCCI took to Twitter to write, “#TeamIndia’s Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace.”

The 87-year-old ‘superfan’ had caught everyone’s imagination after she was seen blowing a vuvuzela and supporting the Indian team. Moved by her zeal, Kohli and Indian batsman Rohit Sharma had gone to meet her seeking her blessings. The videos of Patel blessing and kissing Kohli and Sharma had gone viral across the world, creating one of the cutest moments of the ongoing cricketing extravaganza from England and Wales.

Reacting to her news, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “RIP Charulata Patel Ji 🙏.. Will always remember your passion for the game. Thank you for your unconditional love and support. ❤”

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was moved by her zeal so much that he had offered to sponsor her tickets for the rest of the competition. But, Indian captain Virat Kohli moved in with lightning speed and made arrangements for her tickets.

Kohli had later tweeted, “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one.”