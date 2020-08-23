Bayern Munich were crowned the Champions of Europe for the sixth time as they defeated Paris St-Germain in a closely-contested final of the Champions League. Kingsley Coman, who started his career with the PSG, scored the lone goal for Bayern.

This was PSG’s first-ever Champions League final, while Bayern have reached the final of the Champions League and European Cup on 11 occasions.

Bayern have been in a devastating form all through the competition this year. They crushed Chelsea in the pre-quarterfinal stage 7-1 over the two legs before mauling Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-final. The team from Germany went on to beat Lyon 3-0 in the semi-final.

Bayern scored 48 goals but conceded just 8 goals during the entire season of the just-concluded Champions League.

Bayern Munich head coach Hans Flick said after the match, “It was a high-tempo, high-octane match with chances at both ends. We have the best goalkeeper in the world in Manuel Neuer and he kept us in the match in certain instances.

“What was great was how the team played as a lot of people wondered how Bayern would defend against their impressive front line. I think we did a very good job on that score. We had a good attitude out there through the team that was great to see.”

Bayern have now won the European competitions six times, equalling the record of England’s Liverpool Football Club. Only Real Madrid 13 trophies and and AC Milan with seven wins have been crowned champions on more occasions.