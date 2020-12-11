Barcelona’s World Cup star Antoine Griezmann terminates deal with Huawei over Uighur Muslims

Barcelona’s World Cup-winning French footballer, Antoine Griezmann, has revealed that he had terminated his sponsorship deal with Chinese telecom giant Huawei over accusations that it was involved in the surveillance of Muslim Uighurs. According to reports, Huawei was responsible for testing the facial recognition software to aid the torture of Uighur Muslims by the brutal Chinese government.

Griezmann said in an Instagram post, “Following strong suspicions that Huawei has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighurs alert’ through the use of facial recognition software, I am immediately ending my partnership with the company.”

29-year-old Griezmann was a member of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has been the face of the Chinese electronics giant in its advertising campaign in France since 2007.

Huawei has reacted with disappointment on Griezmann’s decision to sever ties with the company saying that the company representatives would speak to the footballer personally.