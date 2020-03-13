Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson tested for coronavirus after throat infection, dropped from match against New Zealand

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has been tested for coronavirus after he complained of throat infection ahead of his side’s ODI match against New Zealand. He was replaced by New South Wales bowler Sean Abbott.

“Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The spokesperson said that Richardson, who recently returned from Australia’s tour of South Africa, will re-join the team ‘in the next few days’ after he recovers from his infection.

The first of the three ODI matches against New Zealand is being played behind closed doors at the SCG.

Batting first, Australia made 258/7 in their quota of 50 overs. David Warner was the highest scorer with 67 runs while Aaron Finch made 60. Marcus Labuschagne played a quickfire knock of 56 off 52 balls.