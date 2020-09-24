Australian cricket legend Dean Jones dies, aged 59

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones has died of cardiac arrest aged 59. Jones was a part of Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing IPL competition and was staying in Mumbai, reported Outlook website.



According to the Australian website, fellow former cricketer Brett Lee was on the scene and performed CPR.

Jones appeared on several Indian TV channels as an expert with show ‘Prof Deano’ on NDTV earning him plenty of plaudits.

A tweet by Chennai Super Kings read, “Absolutely devastated to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. A colossal loss to the cricketing community. His connection to Chepauk will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Absolutely devastated to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. A colossal loss to the cricketing community. His connection to Chepauk will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mDHO0d76d0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 24, 2020

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted, “I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP.”

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

Rajasthan Royals tweeted, “We will miss you & your voice, Professor. Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones.”

We will miss you & your voice, Professor. 🙏 Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones. pic.twitter.com/L2nOSZdgkI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2020

He represented Australia in 164 One Day Internations and made 6068 runs including seven centuries and 46 fifties. He also played 56 Tests and made 3631 runs including 11 tons including a double century in the 1981 tied Test in Madras and 14 half-centuries.