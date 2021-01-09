Australia take advantage in Sydney Test after Indian batting collapse

Australia have taken a significant advantage in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground after a batting collapse saw India being bowled out for 244 on Saturday. With a first innings lead of 94 runs, Australia were 103-2 at the end of the third day’s play. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were batting at 47 and 29 respectively.



Chesteshwar Pujara’s fifty was the only highlight of India’s batting on Saturday. Rishabh Pant showed some spark but failed to play a big knock and was dismissed for 36. Ravindra Jadeja remained not out at 28 but failed to find support from the lower order batsmen. Another key highlight of today’s play was Indian batsmen’s poor running between the wicket. There were three run-outs in India’s first innings. Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah all fell victim to poor running between the wicket. This is only the seventh time in India’s Test history that they have had three batsmen run out in the same innings.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he finished with a spell of 4-29. Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets, while Mitchell Starc claimed one wicket.

The ongoing series is currently tied 1-1 with India and Australia having won one match each.

Both Steve Smith and Marcus Labuschagne were the heroes of Australia’s first innings. While Smith had hit an impressive century, Labuschagne had made 91. With both of them still batting, Australia can aim to post a huge total when they resume their innings on day four. The hosts have a firm grip on the match unless they too experience a similar batting collapse, which left India in a spot of bother on Saturday.

Scores in brief:

Australia 338 & 103-2: Labuschagne 47*

India 244: Gill 50, Pujara 50; Cummins 4-29

Australia lead by 197 runs