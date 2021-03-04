“666666 Vs a bowler who went WWW in his last over!! Madness!”: Wasim Jaffer sums up Kieron Pollard’s world record equalling feat

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has likened Kieron Pollard’s world record equalling feat in T20 International cricket to ‘madness.’ This was after the West Indies captain smashed Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in an over during an extraordinary run-chase.

Jaffer took to Twitter to congratulate Pollard for his incredible achievement, but also termed the development ‘madness’ as he wrote, “Take a bow @KieronPollard55!! 666666 Vs a bowler who went WWW in his last over!! Madness! #WIvSL.”

Jaffer was referring to Dananjaya’s hat-trick in the match that he conceded six sixes in a single over. The Sri Lankan bowler finished with a bowling figure of 3-62. This also became the most expensive four-over spell by any bowler in the Caribbean, beating Ireland bowler Barry McCarthy’s 0-55 in 2020.

Take a bow @KieronPollard55!! 666666 Vs a bowler who went WWW in his last over!! Madness! #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/Vdw6YKkr3g — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2021

Pollard became the third bowler in international cricket after India’s Yuvraj Singh and South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs to hit six sixes in an over in an international cricket match. The West Indian batsman said that he was confident of hitting six sixes in an over after he had smashed Dananjaya for three consecutive sixes.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Pollard said after the match, “I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one. I did it in the Super 50 as well. I just backed myself. Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: go for it.”

Incidentally, both Pollard and Dananjaya were part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL in 2018.