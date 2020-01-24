15-year-old tennis sensation Coco Gauff knocks out defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka

The sensational run of the 15-year-old American tennis sensation Coco Gauff continued on Friday after she knocked out the defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. With this win, she has now entered the round of 16.

Reacting to her win, Gauff said, “Two years ago, I lost the first round in juniors. Now I am here. This is crazy.” She thanked the crowd for the love adding, “I am loving it.”

Gauff had knocked out compatriot Venus Williams in the first round.

This is the first time the US teenager is taking part in the Australian Open championship. She will face Romanian world number 74 Sorana Cirstea next.

A warm embrace at the net between @CocoGauff & Naomi Osaka. The American just evened up their H2H at 1-1#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/230XdWiFWz — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

The youngest player in the competition, Gauff enjoyed complete dominance in the second set against Williams as she broke her senior opponent in the very second game. Since then, there was no looking back for Gauff as she maintained a lead before winding up the match comfortably.

Gauff had lost in the fourth round in Wimbledon last year by Simona Halep, who went on to win the championship. She also lost to Japan’s Naomi Osaka at the US Open in the third round. Osaka was the defending champion of the US Open. Gauff won her first WTA title in Linz, Austria in October last year.