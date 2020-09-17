LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court to resume hearing on pro-Hindutva Sudarshan TV’s Islamophobic broadcast

The Supreme Court will today resume its hearing on the Islamophobic broadcast by pro-Hindutva Sudarshan TV accusing Muslims of infiltrating the Indian civil services. The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, KM Joseph and Indu Malhotra had earlier restrained Sudarshan TV from broadcasting the remaining parts of its series.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan TV has moved the Supreme Court seeking the LIVE telecast of today’s hearing. The top court on Thursday refused to initiate contempt proceedings against Sudarshan TV owner Suresh Chavhanke saying that it will ignore if he has tweeted anything ‘silly.’

While restraining the pro-Hindutva TV, the Bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph on Tuesday had made scathing observations. However, the most striking aspect of Tuesday’s hearing was of Justice Chandrachud dropping a bombshell by advising to prepare new broadcasting guidelines for the Indian TV channels such as Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV and others, often referred to as India’s own Radio Rwanda. Justice Joseph had also come down heavily on Indian TV anchors for muting guests who disagreed with them.

Frightened by the tough-talking of the Supreme Court on the Islamophobic broadcast by pro-Hindutva Sudarshan TV, the Centre’s Narendra Modi government has asked the top court to first regulate digital media before laying more guidelines for the TV channels. In an affidavit submitted by Vijay Kaushik, Under-secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Centre also appeared to desert Sudarshan TV, which it had allowed to go ahead with the controversial Islamophobic broadcast on Muslims joining the civil services.

