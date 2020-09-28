LIVE UPDATES: Federal judge suspends Donald Trump’s order to ban app TikTok from app stores

A US federal judge has temporarily suspended the Donald Trump administration’s order to ban the popular video-sharing App TikTok from US smartphone app stores with effective from midnight on Sunday. According to news agency AP, the judge, Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, did not agree to postpone the more comprehensive ban, which is scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election.

A report by the Washington Post said that Sunday’s ruling was the second setback for the Trump administration in its effort to curb US residents’ access to popular Chinese mobile apps. Last weekend, a federal magistrate in San Francisco had referred to First Amendment issues in blocking a proposed ban of the WeChat app.

The Trump government had argued that the measures were responding to fears that the app, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, could send data back to authorities in Beijing. According to the New York Times, a Justice Department official, Daniel Schwei, said that TikTok’s “First Amendment rights are not implicated” by the ban.

LIVE UPDATES on this and day’s other big stories will appear below: