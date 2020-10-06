LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump leaves, to continue COVID-19 treatment, says, “I learnt so much about coronavirus”

US President Donald Trump has left the hospital after receiving treatment for coronavirus. Trump and his wife Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. According to reports, his COVID-19 treatment will continue before he fully recovers to resume his election campaign for the next month’s Presidential election.

In a video shared by Trump, the US President was seen saying, “I just left Walter Reed Medical Centre and it’s really something very special…I learnt so much about coronavirus. And one thing is for certain; don’t let it dominate you.”

Trump also tweeted vowing to return to the campaign trail. He wrote, “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.”

LIVE UPDATES on this story and other top stories of the day will appear below:

09:29 AM: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a man, urinating on him and snapping his “janeu” (sacred thread) over a land dispute in #UttarPradesh #Deoria district. (IANS)