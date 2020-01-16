10 Awesome Galentine’s Day Gifts to give to Your Best Friends

Galentine’s Day is an annual occasion that falls on 13th February every year, a day before Valentine’s Day. Contrary to love that is the theme of Valentine’s Day, female friendship is the theme of Galentine’s Day, which is celebrated by women all across the world. As lovers get together and exchange romantic Valentine’s Day gifts on 14th February, women celebrate Galentine’s Day by reconnecting with their friends and having fun together. Some women plan a brunch while others prefer to go out for drinks to make the most of this day. They also give gifts to each other as a gesture of love and appreciation. We present to you some awesome Galentine’s Day gift ideas to celebrate the wonderful women in your life.

Movie Voucher

A perfect gift idea to offer all your female friends and let them enjoy together. It will inspire all your friends to step out of their homes and go for a movie where they can enjoy some fun moments together and create sweet memories.

Flower Bouquet

Galentine’s Day is all about spoiling your best friend with lovely gifts. A ravishing bouquet of lilies, orchids, and daisies is a thoughtful gift that will brighten up your friend’s mood instantly and fill her heart with happiness. As flowers are considered the perfect symbol of innermost feelings and emotions, therefore, they also make one of the most desirable Valentine’s Day special gifts options.

Personalised Cushion

A fluffy and adorable personalised cushion adorned with the name or picture of the recipient would make an ideal Galentine’s day gift for your best friend. Such a thoughtful gift will surely melt her heart and show that you put effort to pick something unique for her that she can treasure for a lifetime.

Stylish Handbag

Celebrate your friendship on Galentine’s Day by surprising your friend with a cool and stylish handbag. A handbag is something that can she can use to carry her stuff everywhere, which will always remind her of you and make her feel close to you.

Jewelry Gift

A classy jewelry piece would make a thoughtful Galentine’s Day gift for your friend. Be it a bracelet, a pair of earrings, or necklace, the elegant jewelry gift would convey your infinite love for her and enhance her personality in a sophisticated way.

Makeup Hamper

A makeup hamper- because you want your girl to shine and look gorgeous on her special days. A makeup hamper includes a wide variety of skincare and grooming products that will help your friend enhance her overall personality and style perfectly.

Chocolates

Treat your friend this Galentine’s Day with delicious chocolates from around the world. Indulging in a rich, chocolaty treat will savour their taste buds and put them in a happy mood. Don’t forget to tag a sweet little note along with a box or bouquet of chocolates as a gesture of love and appreciation.

Set of Wine Glasses

Galentine’s Day celebration gives you a great excuse to hang out with your BFFs and enjoy some wine. Gift your best friend a set of seamless wine glasses and let her enjoy her drink in style. Your wine lover friend would truly appreciate the gift and thank you heaps for it.

Scented Candles

The scented candles are a perfect gift option that complements any occasion and gives lasting memories to the recipient. Pick the fragrance that your friend likes the most to gift her scented candles on Galentine’s Day. A great fragrance will create a warm and welcoming aura and fill the house with refreshing vibes.

Succulent

No matter if your best friend is a plant lover or someone who lacks a green thumb, a succulent would make a perfect gift that she’ll have no problem taking care of. Also, succulents are considered a symbol of love and strength that will represent your growing friendship.

These creative Galentine’s Day gift ideas will help you pick something unique and thoughtful to express your love, admiration, and appreciation for your BFFs.