“You can send your answer to my lawyers”: Omar Abdullah threatens to sue Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for linking Sachin Pilot’s rebellion with Kashmiri leader’s release from detention

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has lashed out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel by threatening to sue the latter for linking Sachin Pilot’s rebellion against the Congress to the National Conference leader’s release from the detention by the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.

The controversy started after Baghel was quoted by a newspaper as saying “…and as far as Sachin Pilot is concerned, not that I have been tracking the Rajasthan events so closely, but it does make one curious why Omar Abdullah was released? He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same Sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr. Abdullah is brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?”

An angry Abdullah took to Twitter to announce his plans to sue Baghel as he wrote, “I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father”s release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers.”

Responding to Abdullah’s tweet, Baghel wrote, “Please do not try to turn this tragic demise of democracy into an opportune moment @OmarAbdullah ji. The ”allegation” was only a question asked, and we will keep asking it, as will the country.”

Abdullah replied, “You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you don’t know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your “question” was malicious & will not go uncontested.”

Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah is married to Sachin Pilot, who recently rebelled against his government. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that Pilot was working at the behest of the BJP government to topple his government in the state. On Monday, Gehlot said that Pilot was nikamma and Naakara, who was trying to topple his government for the last six months.