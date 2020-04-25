Yogi Adityanath’s order says no public gatherings till 30 June in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned public gatherings in the state till 30 June in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The order was passed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amidst rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the state.

Mrityunjay Kumar, Adityanath’s media adviser, tweeted, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given strict instructions to officers to ensure that there are no public gatherings till 30 June. This decision has been taken to contain the spread of corona in the state.”

This means that no political, social, or religious gatherings can be allowed until 30 June.

Earlier, Adityanath had held meetings with chairpersons of 11 committees, assigned to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The decision came after the central government’s ministry of home affairs decided to ease restrictions in the nationwide lockdown by allowing all registered shops to open from today.

However, the fresh relaxation doesn’t apply to areas declared hotspots and containment zones. The state governments have been given the freedom to override the relaxations announced by the MHA. Several areas of UP including Lucknow and Noida have been declared containment zones.

Meanwhile, Adityanath has also promised to bring stranded migrant workers back to his state. Earlier, his government had allocated 1,000 buses to bring back stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan.