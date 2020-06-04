Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cracked a whip on Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College Principal Dr. Aarti Lalchandani after a video capturing her Islamophobia went viral on social media recently. Although Lalchandani apologised for her hate speech against the Tablighi Jamaat and Muslims, the government reportedly decided to act tough against her by transferring her to Jhansi.

A report by Jagran news website said that the government’s decision to transfer Lalchandani came after Kanpur’s District Magistrate Dr. Brahmdeo Ram Tiwari submitted his report on the viral video to Chief Secretary for Medical Education, Rajnish Dubey. However, Lalchandani reportedly told the Jagran website that she had not yet received the order of her transfer.

Tiwari could not be contacted for his comments on his report submitted to the government.

A report Aamar Ujala said that Lalchandani had been replaced by Dr. RB Kamal as the new head of Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College.

Janta Ka Reporter made several attempts to contact Lalchandani, but she was not available for comments. This story will be updated after the controversial doctor chooses to speqak.

A Supreme Court lawyer had recently filed a complaint with the Kanpur Police against Lalchandan after she was caught making Islamophobic comments in a sting video.

Former MP and CPI-M’s Politburo Member Suhasini Ali has also demanded her removal from the post as she said, “We demand the removal of the principal GSVM medical college। If video is genuine she must be dismissed and prosecuted.”

Lalchandani had played a key role in defaming Muslims by making unsubstantiated allegations on 4 April that Tablighi Jamaat members were spitting and misbehaving with staff members. Rajat Sharma’s India TV had even done a whole programme based on her stunning allegations.

This contributed immensely to the widespread economic boycott of poor Muslim businessmen as they began to face persecution amidst the coronavirus pandemic. A campaign was launched by Hindutva fanatics to portray Muslims as the spreader of COVID-19.