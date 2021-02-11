“With you Wasim”: Anil Kumble, Dodda Ganesh, Manoj Tiwary, Irfan Pathan rally behind Wasim Jaffer; Sachin Tendulkar slammed for silence

As many as four former Indian cricketers namely Anil Kumble, Dodda Ganesh, Manoj Tiwary and Irfan Pathan have publicly extended their support to Wasim Jaffer amidst a raging controversy over the latter’s resigning from the post of the head coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team.

Kumble wrote on Twitter, “With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it’s the players who’ll miss your mentorship.”

With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it’s the players who’ll miss your mentor ship. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 11, 2021

Manoj Tiwary urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to intervene as he wrote, “I would request the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (BJP) Mr.Trivendra Singh Rawat 2 intervene immediately nd take note of the issue in which our National hero Wasim bhai was branded as communal in the Cricket Association nd take necessary action.Time 2 Set an example #WasimJaffer”

I would request the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (BJP) Mr.Trivendra Singh Rawat 2 intervene immediately nd take note of the issue in which our National hero Wasim bhai was branded as communal in the Cricket Association nd take necessary action.Time 2 Set an example #WasimJaffer pic.twitter.com/ZPcusxuo7v — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 11, 2021

Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh was the first of the four to openly extend his support to Jaffer. He tweeted, “Dear @WasimJaffer14, you’ve been a great ambassador of the game and represented India with pride. Cannot believe that this could happen to someone like you. You’re a gem of a cricketer and human, brother. Cricket world knows you and your integrity.”

Dear @WasimJaffer14, you’ve been a great ambassador of the game and represented India with pride. Cannot believe that this could happen to someone like you. You’re a gem of a cricketer and human, brother. Cricket world knows you and your integrity. https://t.co/wZFPPmOVa3 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) February 11, 2021

Irfan Pathan, who represented India and claimed 173 wickets in 120 ODI matches and 100 wickets in 29 Tests expressed his disappointment over Jaffer being forced to issue a clarification on his integrity. He wrote, “Unfortunate that you have to explain this.”

Unfortunate that you have to explain this. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2021

The controversy was triggered by Cricket Association of Uttarakhand Secretary Mahim Verma accusing Jaffer of being communal after the latter stepped down from the post of the head coach citing interference in team selection by the former.

Jaffer, who’s scored the most first-class runs, more than even Sachin Tendulkar, broke his silence to clarify, “1. I recommended Jay Bista for captaincy not Iqbal but CAU officials favoured Iqbal. 2. I did not invite Maulavis. 3. I resigned cos bias of selectors-secretary for non-deserving players. 4. Team used to say a chant of Sikh community, I suggested we can say “Go Uttarakhand” #Facts.”

Meanwhile, fans have begun criticising Sachin Tendulkar, Jaffer’s former Mumbai and India teammate, for his silence even when the latter was being hounded for his faith. Author Sanjay Jha wrote, “Dear @sachin_rt @imVkohli @anilkumble1074 @ImRo45 Will you all please speak up for Wasim Jaffer? If you need any help, I will draft the tweet for you, which you can copy- paste. Your action needs to be on Twitter, public, like during the farm protests. I await your response.”

User Siddharth Singh tweeted, “Sachin has all the time in the world to respond to Rihanna and racism in Australia, but none when Darren Sammy talks about racism in India and Jaffer about these communal charges.”

Sharing a link to a news report on the controversy, journalist Nikhil Wagle asked, “Will ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ tweet on this?”

Sachin was one of those celebrities, who had wasted no time in parroting the government line in countering a tweet by Rihanna in support of protesting farmers.