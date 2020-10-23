“Wishing our legend good health”: Fans pray for speedy recovery after Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

JKR Staff
Fans are praying for the speedy recovery of the legendary Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev, after he suffered a heart attack. The World Cup-winning former India cricket captain has reported undergone angioplasty surgery at a Delhi hospital.

No sooner did the news of Kapil Dev’s heart attack surface, fans began to profuse pray for his speedy recovery.

Kapil Dev had created history in 1983 when he led India to win its first World Cup in the One Day International format. It took India another 28 years to repeat that feat.

The legendary cricketer has been actively sharing his expert advice on the ongoing IPL competition.

