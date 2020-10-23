“Wishing our legend good health”: Fans pray for speedy recovery after Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

Fans are praying for the speedy recovery of the legendary Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev, after he suffered a heart attack. The World Cup-winning former India cricket captain has reported undergone angioplasty surgery at a Delhi hospital.

No sooner did the news of Kapil Dev’s heart attack surface, fans began to profuse pray for his speedy recovery.

My prayers are with you 🙏 hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2020

Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 23, 2020

Wishing our legend #Kapildev ji good health and a speedy recovery! Love and prayers sir🙏🏼 @therealkapildev — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) October 23, 2020

Let’s send a billion wishes and prayers to @therealkapildev. Get well soon, Paji. 🙌🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2020

Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

Kapil Dev had created history in 1983 when he led India to win its first World Cup in the One Day International format. It took India another 28 years to repeat that feat.

The legendary cricketer has been actively sharing his expert advice on the ongoing IPL competition.