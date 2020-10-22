“Will the Election Commission rap her & her shameless Govt”: Angry reactions after Nirmala Sitharaman promises free COVID-19 vaccines for Bihar ahead of polls

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sensationally announced free COVID-19 vaccines only for Bihar ahead of assembly elections in the state. The announcement has triggered an angry backlash with opposition parties demanding stringent action from the Election Commission of India.

Releasing the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar polls, Sitharaman told reporters, “As soon scientists clear COVID-19 vaccines and say we can produce these vaccines in India, everyone in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a potshot at the BJP’s attempt to lure voters with free COVID-19 vaccines and said, “GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises.”

Similar reactions followed on Twitter:

Bihar will go to polls in three phases with the first phase of elections set to be held on 28 October. Polling in the remaining two stages will take place on 3 and 7 November with the counting of votes for 10 November.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here