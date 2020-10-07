Why are rape victims always found dead in bushes, gutters and forests?: BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh mocks Hathras victim

A BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district has sensationally cast aspersion on the alleged Dalit gang-rape victim of Hathras. In a viral video, controversial BJP leader Ranjeet Bahadur Srivastava can be heard sensationally claiming that the victim must have gone to the field of her own volition.

He said, “The girl must have called the boy to the field because they were having an affair. This news is already viral on social media and news channels. She must have been caught.”

The controversial BJP leader did not stop here as he continued, “This is how it always happens. Such girls, who die, are always found at these places. They will be found dead in sugarcane, arhar (kind of lentils), corn and millet fields or in bushes, gutters or forests. Why are they never found dead in paddy or wheat fields? That’s the place for them to die.”

Shrivastava added, “Nobody drags them. So, why do these incidents happen at such places? This is a matter of investigation at the national level.”

The 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in her village. She was transferred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries late last month. The police had forcibly cremated her body without the consent of her family.

The video has evoked angry reactions from Twitterati. Here are some of the tweets condemning the BJP leader, who’s reported to have more than two dozens of criminal cases against him.

