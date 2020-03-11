“While you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt”: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi as Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of orchestrating the defection of Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, thereby bringing the Kamal Nath government in minority. Gandhi reminded Modi if he planned to pass the benefits of the slump in the global oil prices to average consumers in India.

“Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy.”

The crude oil price fell by 30 percent earlier this week, the single-largest fall since the Gulf war of 1990 bringing the price of Brent Crude to $30 per barrel.

Gandhi’s tweet came just hours after one of his aides, Jyotiraditya Scindia, stunned everyone by severing ties with the Congress to join the BJP. As many as 22 MLAs also submitted their resignation, thereby bringing the government in Madhya Pradesh to face an existential crisis.

The Congress has taken all its remaining MLAs to Jaipur, which is the capital of Rajasthan. The BJP too has transported all its legislators to Haryana’s Gurugram.

Meanwhile, news agency IANS reported that at least ‘eight to nine rebel Congress MLAs’ who tendered their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Speaker were said to be upset with Jyotiraditya Scindia as they do not want to resign and contest elections again.