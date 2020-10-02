“We’ve just laid the foundation of Ram Temple”: Uma Bharti makes stunning confession, says Hathras incident has hurt image of Yogi Aidtyanath, UP government and BJP

Senior BJP leader and former union minister in the Narendra Modi government, Uma Bharti, has made a stunning confession stating that the Hathras incident had badly hurt the image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his government and the BJP. This was after the UP Police blocked the entry of media persons and politicians into the village and stopped local residents from leaving the area.

In a series of tweets addressing Adityanath, Bharti wrote, “We’ve just laid the foundation of Ram Temple and promised to establish Ram Rajya across the country. But the suspicious police action, in this case, has hurt your image and that of the UP government and the BJP.”

She continued, “You are a person with a clean image. I request you to allow media persons and leaders of political parties to meet the victim’s family. I am restless in my corona ward. Had I not tested positive for coronavirus, I too would have been sitting with the victim’s family in that village.”

She reminded Adityanath that she was senior to him in the BJP and, therefore, expected him to agree with her suggestions.

Earlier, the brother of the Hathras gang-rape victim had made stunning allegations against the district administration accusing it of holding his family members hostages and confiscating their phones. Media persons and politicians from opposition parties are banned from visiting the village.