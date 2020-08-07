West Bengal WBJEE Results 2020: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to declare West Bengal WBJEE Results 2020 today @ wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal WBJEE Results 2020: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will declare West Bengal WBJEE Results 2020 today on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Chairman Malayendu Saha had earlier confirmed the date, while another official had said that even though the evaluation process was completed in April, the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the declaration of results.

WBJEE 2020 was held in pen-paper based mode on2 February. According to NDTV, the eligibility test of WBJEE consists of two papers — Mathematics (paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (paper 2).

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Click the link to WBJEE Results on the home page

Submit roll number and other relevant details

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was constituted in the year 1962 by the Government of West Bengal, in exercise of the powers conferred under article 162 of the Constitution of India pursuant to No. 828-Edn(T), dated 02.03.1962 for the purpose of conducting Joint Entrance Examination for admission to various institutions in West Bengal imparting education in medical, engineering and technological courses.

The Board has been awarded the status of Statutory Body enacted vide “West Bengal Act XIV of 2014” named as “The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Act, 2014”.

The Board is empowered to conduct common, combined, competitive, entrance examinations for admission to the undergraduate professional and vocational courses in any College or in any University in the State of West Bengal.

The endeavor of the Board has always been directed towards enhancement of transparency in conducting Common Entrance Examinations through effective state-of-the-art technology.