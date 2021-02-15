Former cricketers have showered praises on India’s Ravichandran Ashwin for his ability to score a brilliant century even on a pitch that has become increasingly difficult to bat on even by established batsmen. Leading the pack was former England English skipper Nasser Hussain, who cheekily wrote on Twitter, “Well played Chennai’s Super Kings!! Brilliant 100 from Ravi Ashwin.”



Hussain’s tweet hinted at Ashwin’s ability to hit fours and six even on a turning wicket. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, “Wonderful from Ashwin. I was beginning to fear that the batsman in him was getting lost. On a difficult track, this century is a gem.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan likened the pitch to a ‘road,’ but hailed Ashwin’s knock. He tweeted, “Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99 !!! India have so many more skilled players for these conditions .. High class.”

Ashwin made 106 runs in 148 balls and immensely contributed to a near-impossible target of 482 runs set for England. Skipper Virat Kohli also played a gutsy knock of 62 runs in difficult conditions. India were bowled out for 286 in the second innings.

For England, Moeen Ali and Jack Leach shared four wickets each.

England’s run-chase has been disastrous as the visitors lost three early wickets for just 53 at the end of the third day’s play with Joe Root and Dan Lawrence at the crease. Debutant Axar Patel picked up two wickets, while Ashwin dismissed one batsman.

England are currently leading the series 1-0 after defeating India by 227 runs in the first Test.

Scores in brief:

India 329 (Rohit 161, Moeen 4-128) & 286 (Ashwin 106, Moeen 4-98, Leach 4-100)

England 134 (Ashwin 5-43) & 53-3

England chasing 482 to win