Weeks after Kejriwal flaunted ‘Delhi model,’ India’s national capital records highest single-day spike with 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 5,000 mark

In a worrying development, Delhi on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike ad the national capital reported 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 tally in Delhi has now crossed the two lakh mark with the total number of people dying after testing positive for the virus reaching 4,638. The city reported 20 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours.

The alarming rise in COVID cases in Delhi assumes significance in light of the claim made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in July when he had flaunted the so-called ‘Delhi model’ in containing the virus. News agency ANI had quoted him as saying, “There’s improvement in COVID situation in Delhi. The Delhi model is being discussed in India & abroad. Today the recovery rate in Delhi is 88%, only 9% of the people are ill now and 2-3% of the people have died. There is a decline in the number of deaths.”

Elsewhere, Uttar Pradesh reported 66 fresh COVID-19 fatalities and 6,711 new cases. The infection tally, according to news agency PTI, has now risen to 2,85,041 in Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll stood at 4,112.

The COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat rose to 3,152 as the state reported 16 more fatalities. The western Indian state reported 1,329 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the central government’s health ministry data, India reported 89,706 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours as the overall number of positive cases across the country went past the 43 lakh mark.