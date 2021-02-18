“We will set our crop on fire”: Rakesh Tikait’s chilling warning to Modi government on farmers’ protest

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has warned the Centre’s Narendra Modi government that farmers would not hesitate to set their crop on fire if they were pressurised to end their protests.

Tikait took to Twitter to issue a chilling warning to the central government. He wrote, “Let the Centre not be under any illusion that we will return to harvest our crop. If they keep pressuring us, we will set our crop on fire.” Tikait said that the government must not be under any impression that farmers would end their protests in ‘two months.’

“We will harvest our crop and continue to protest as well,” the farmer leader added.

Tikait’s warning for the central government came on a day that farmers staged a four-hour-long rail roko agitation across the country.

Farmers have been protesting for nearly three months at three different sites in Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu, all bordering India’s national capital in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. They are demanding the withdrawal of three Farm Laws passed by the parliament.

The Modi government has had to face international flak for its crackdown on the protesting farmers after it banned internet services and placed extraordinary barricades at the protesting sites.