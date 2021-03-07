“We move on”: Ben Stokes leaves acrimony of Ahmedabad Test involving Mohammed Siraj behind, congratulates Virat Kohli on series win

English all-rounder Ben Stokes has left his acrimony in the past as he congratulated Indian skipper Virat Kohli for leading a ‘great team’ in a tough series. Stokes said that he and his teammates had decided to move on after a series defeat against Indians. The last match of the four-match saw an ugly spat between Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli because of alleged foul words uttered against Mohammed Siraj.

Stokes tweeted a photo of himself with Kohli as he wrote, “A tough series against a great team. Congrats to India! We move on.”

A tough series against a great team. Congrats to India! We move on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/UhTWP6xfO2 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 7, 2021

England skipper Joe Root too shared his photo with Kohli to express similar sentiments as he wrote, “A lot to take and learn from this tour – we’ll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality.”

A lot to take and learn from this tour – we’ll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bkbFsKhuOK — Joe Root (@root66) March 7, 2021

While the official Twitter handle of the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, shared Root’s appreciation for Team India, it chose to ignore the social media post by Stokes.

India beat England 3-1 in the Test series by displaying an extraordinary ability to fight back after suffering a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Chennai. The last Test in Ahmedabad became acrimonious following an on-field spat between Stokes and Kohli. Mohammed Siraj had later revealed that Stokes abused him after he bowled a short-pitch delivery to him. Stokes had gone on to become the top-scorer with 55 runs.