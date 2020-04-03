WBJEE Results 2020: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) is likely to postpone the WBJEE Results 2020. The results will appear on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Little over one lakh students had appeared for the competitive exam, held on 2 February this year.

A WBJEE official was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “The evaluation process is almost done and will release the results within a week after lockdown gets over.”

India is currently going through a nationwide lockdown due the spread of the coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown will end on 14 April.

About WBJEE

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was constituted in the year 1962 by the Government of West Bengal, in exercise of the powers conferred under article 162 of the Constitution of India pursuant to No. 828-Edn(T), dated 02.03.1962 for the purpose of conducting Joint Entrance Examination for admission to various institutions in West Bengal imparting education in medical, engineering and technological courses.