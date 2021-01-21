Wasim Jaffer shuts up troll with classy reply after tweet on India’s historic series win against Australia

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has become a rage of sorts on Twitter in recent months with fans going crazy on his creatives suited to key developments in the world of cricket. Jaffer is now earning plaudits from fans for his ability to shut up a troll after the former India batsman shared a tweet on India’s historic series-win against Australia.



Jaffer had shared plenty of tweets in celebration of India’s historic win in Brisbane. In one of his tweets, he mocked Australia by asking, ” So what’s gonna be the excuse this time? Ponting, McGrath, and Warne weren’t playing? Winking. #AUSvsIND.”

So what’s gonna be the excuse this time? Ponting, McGrath, and Warne weren’t playing? 😜 #AUSvsIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 19, 2021

As expected, his tweet went viral evoking positive comments from a considerably large number of users, but there was one troll who launched a personal attack against Jaffer. The user wrote, “@WasimJaffer14 How many test you played for India ? have you ever think (sic).”

Unperturbed by the troll’s attack, Jaffer replied, “I might have played just 31 tests my friend, but when I see the Indian team play I feel like I’m playing with them. And I’m sure a billion+ people feel the same.”

I might have played just 31 tests my friend, but when I see the Indian team play I feel like I’m playing with them. And I’m sure a billion+ people feel the same. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cGvIAQWzVB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 20, 2021

Jaffer’s reply earned him plenty of plaudits from cricket fans. One user wrote, “31 tests is not “just”. Only 301 odd from lndia have had the privilege to represent us. And we are proud of each one!” Another commented, “Wasim Jaffer remains the only Indian opener ever to score a 100 in South Africa (2007 Capetown) that too against a top bowling attack which had Steyn, Ntini, Pollock, Kallis.”

Jaffer represented India in 31 Tests and scored 1944 runs including five centuries and 11 half-centuries. His highest score of 212 came against the West Indies. Many experts believe that Jaffer was never given his due given his impressive record in first-class cricket. The Mumbai-born player has played 253 first-class matches and scored 19,147 runs with an average of 51.19.

Jaffer is currently working with the IPL team, Kings XI Punjab, as their batting coach.