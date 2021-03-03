VK Sasikala’s shocker ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, quits politics

Sacked AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has stunned everyone by announcing that she was quitting politics just days before the key assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Sasikala, who was expelled from her party was recently released from a Karnataka jail.

In a statement, Sasikala said, “As Jayalalithaa said, for the AIADMK to continue to be power for next 100 years, all AIADMK cadres should stay united and work for the victory of the party.”

Sasikala said that the ‘common enemy has been identified by Jayalalithaa should be not allowed to come back to power.’ She continued, “I very emotionally thank all the AIAMDK cadres and Jayalalithaa’s true followers for supporting me. I never liked to be in any post or position. I will be always thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

“I’ll stay away from Politics and will be praying to Jayalalithaa who I consider as God for the AIADMK to come back to power,” she concluded.

Sasikala was sacked from the post of AIADMK general secretary in 2017 as she languished in a Karnataka jail.