Violent protests against Citizenship Act spread across Delhi, dozen cops injured in Seelampur

Violent protests against the amended anti-Muslim Citizenship Act spread across other parts of Delhi on Tuesday with cops coming under attack from protesters. At least 21 people including 12 police personnel were injured in Tuesday’s clashes that erupted in Seelampur area.

Three members of the Rapid Action Force too were among those injured. According to police, two FIRs have been filed in connection with the violence.

A report by news agency PTI said that angry protestors torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area.

Tuesday’s violence came two days after the Delhi Police faced widespread condemnation for brutalities against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Several students were injured after police fired tear gas shells and allegedly targeted the hapless students with live bullets.

The matter came for hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday but, as expected, the top court refused to intervene and asked the petitioners to approach the Delhi High Court.