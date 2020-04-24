“Violence is not the answer even against bad journalism”: Press Council of India takes dig at Arnab Goswami while extending support on alleged attack?

The Press Council of India on Thursday issued a statement in support of Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray after the Republic TV founder accused Congress President Sonia Gandhi of sending two ‘goons’ to attack them. However, the Press Council of India decided to take a dig at the ‘bad journalism’ of Goswami.

The statement by the PCI read, “Press Council of India takes Suo motu Cognizance on the alleged attack on Journalist Arnab Goswami –Calls for a Report from the Government of

Maharashtra The Press Council of India is distressed to know about the alleged attack on

Mr Arnab Goswami purportedly for his views as journalist. Every citizen in the Country including a journalist has the right to express their opinion which may not be palatable to many but this does not give any body the authority to strangulate such voice.”

It, however, clarified that ‘violence is not the answer even against bad journalism.’

Elsewhere, The Editors Guild of India headed by journalist Shekhar Gupta too condemned the alleged attack on Goswami and his wife. A statement by the Guild read, “The Editors Guild of India strongly condemns the physical attack against senior editors of Republic TV channel Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray in the early hours of Thursday, April 23, in Mumbai, when they were returning home from work.”

Interestingly, the statement by the Guild came just days after Goswami launched a tirade against Gupta for hypocrisy. Goswami had sensationally announced on a LIVE TV that he was resigning from the Guild.

Goswami has alleged that two Congress supporters attacked him in the early hours of Thursday when he was returning home from work. He later filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police. In a video message, Goswami had alleged that Sonia Gandhi had sent two ‘goons’ to attack him since he asked the Congress President to break her silence on the lynchings of two Hindu monks in Palghar.