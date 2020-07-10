Vikas Dubey’s encounter raises questions; reporters were stopped from following police convoy moments before Kanpur terrorist’s encounter

The shocking encounter of Kanpur terrorist Vikas Dubey by the Uttar Pradesh Police has raised several questions. What has baffled everyone is the UP Police’s decision to stop reporters from following the police convoy, which was bringing Dubey back from Ujjain to Kanpur, moments before he was killed. One former IPS officer too has questioned the authenticity of the UP Police’s claims that Dubey was trying to flee, prompting them to kill him.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a group of police personnel are seen blocking the road soon after the police convoy taking Dubey to Kanpur passes through. One reporter is heard saying that media persons are not being allowed to follow the convoy beyond that point.

#WATCH Media persons, who were following the convoy bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey, were stopped by police in Sachendi area of Kanpur before the encounter around 6.30 am in which the criminal was killed. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/K1B56NGV5p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Former IPS officer NC Asthana took to Twitter to question the claims made by the UP Police, “OUTRAGEOUS STORY of Vikas Dubey encounter. The vehicle is seen lying “conveniently” on its side, all doors closed. Note the road condition. No reason to overturn “so softly”! Open fields all around! Even a fool with a paunch wud not consider running away in open.”

OUTRAGEOUS STORY of Vikas Dubey encounter. The vehicle is seen lying “conveniently” on its side, all doors closed. Note the road condition. No reason to overturn “so softly”! Open fields all around! Even a fool with a paunch wud not consider running away in open. pic.twitter.com/8NGT2zx6lT — Dr. N. C. Asthana, IPS (Retd) (1986-2019) (@NcAsthana) July 10, 2020

Dubey, wanted in connection with the murder of 8 police personnel in Kanpur, was arrested from a temple in Ujjain on Thursday, was being brought to Uttar Pradesh. According to the UP Police, he tried to escape after one of the cars overturned between Jhansi and Kanpur. A statement by the Kanpur Police read, “The car overturned and policemen and the accused were injured. Then Vikas Dubey grabbed a gun from an injured policeman and ran. The police team caught up and surrounded him and tried to get him to surrender, but he refused and started firing. The police had to fire back in self-defence.”

Many suspect that Dubey was killed to protect powerful politicians in the ruling party because of the dead terrorist’s alleged links with them.

Prior to Dubey’s killing, a petition was filed before the Supreme Court fearing his death in a fake encounter. The plea, according to the Livelaw website, read, “There is every possibility that even accused Vikas Dubey shall be killed by Uttar Pradesh Police like other co-accused once his custody is obtained by Uttar Pradesh Police.”