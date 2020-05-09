Varun Gandhi slams social media users for ‘vulgar, morally reprehensible’ comments on Amit Shah’s health

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has lashed out at social media users for ‘vulgar, morally reprehensible’ comments on Home Minister Amit Shah’s health. Gandhi, who won his last Lok Sabha polls from Pilibhit constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said that the senior BJP leader will be ‘around for many more victories to come.’

Varun tweeted, “Being political adversaries is one thing, but these comments are vulgar & morally reprehensible, and indicative of the Delhi swamp, where when you can’t beat someone politically, you spread vicious lies about them. Shri @AmitShah ji will be around for many more victories to come.”

One of the social media users, Vijayalakshmi Nadar, had written, “Looks like the lipoma surgery that Mota Shah went in for a few months back has become full blown cancer. Astrologers predicting ill-health till October, which I hope ends conclusively. Some deaths can indeed be hastened and celebrated too in the larger interests of humanity.”

Another user Lekha Menon asked, “And what’s the disease? Covid, cancer or both? If it’s tadipar, hope it’s both.”

Meanwhile, a fake tweet has also gone viral claiming that Shah had been admitted in a hospital to receive treatment for bone cancer. In the viral tweet, it was also claimed that the home minister had asked Muslims to pray for his health in their Holy month of Ramadan.

However, there’s no trace of the tweet in question on Shah’s timeline. Fact-checking website Boomlive reported that the tweet was fake.