Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for COVID-19 hours after attending Holi function

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, hours after he shared photos of a Holi function that he had attended in the state.



Rawat took to Twitter to announce, “My corona report has come positive. I am fine and not experiencing any discomfort. I’ve isolated myself under the supervision of my doctors. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days should exercise caution and get themselves tested.”

मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं ठीक हूँ और मुझे कोई परेशानी नहीं है । डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है ।आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 22, 2021

Rawat, who has been facing brutal social media trolling due to his several controversial comments in the recent past, had shared a series of photos of his Holi celebration in Dehradun on Sunday evening.

देहरादून स्थित चौधरी फार्म हाउस में भारतीय वैश्य महासंघ द्वारा आयोजित होली मिलन कार्यक्रम में प्रतिभाग किया। इस अवसर पर फाग उत्सव मनाया गया, जिसके अंतर्गत राधाकृष्ण बने कलाकारों के साथ फूलों की होली खेली और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व नृत्य का भी आनंद उठाया। pic.twitter.com/UJWa7cPlTA — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 21, 2021

It’s not clear if those at the Holi celebration have been quarantined since they came in contact with Rawat. The development assumes significance in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of India.

According to some media reports, Rawat was scheduled to meet prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.