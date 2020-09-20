Uttar Pradesh man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach with sharp weapon to know baby’s gender; father of 5 daughters wanted son

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man after he ripped open his pregnant wife’s stomach to know the baby’s gender. Pannalal is the father of five daughters and wanted to know if his wife was going to deliver a son.

The alleged incident took place in Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district. According to Badaun Police, a case has been registered against Pannalal by the Civil Lines Police Station under section 307 of the IPC.

Quoting a senior police official, Pravin Singh Chauhan, news agency PTI reported that the accused had been arrested police launched a probe to find out the exact reasons behind this extraordinary act of violence.

The family of the woman, who was rushed to a Bareilly hospital in a serious condition, alleged that Pannalal wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus, the PTI report added.

According to the local police, the woman, whose condition is described to be critical, is six to seven months pregnant.