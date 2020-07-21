Uttar Pradesh: Journalist shot in head in front of daughters for registering police complaint against sexual harassment of niece

By
JKR Staff
-
0

A journalist in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has received bullet injuries in his head after a group of criminals fired at him in front of his daughters for reporting sexual harassment of his niece to police. The chilling incident, which was caught on camera, has sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video, a group of criminals is seen attacking journalist Vikram Joshi. Joshi, who’s accompanied by his daughters, falls off his bike as his daughters run seeking help.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state. “Ghaziabad falls in NCR. Going by the state of law and order here, one can get an idea of the situation in the entire state of UP. A journalist was shot at because he complained to the police against molestation of his niece. How will common man feel safe in such a jungle raj,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The Ghaziabad Police later said that it had arrested five accused. It also released the photos of those arrested.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

“I don’t know this new Kangana”: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap lashes out at Queen actress after Kangana Ranaut targets Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt in interview...

Education

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Results 2020: Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) DECLARES RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Results 2020 today @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Chhattisgarh

“You can send your answer to my lawyers”: Omar Abdullah threatens to sue Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for linking Sachin Pilot’s rebellion with Kashmiri...

India

“I’m not here to sell vegetables, I am CM”: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot makes explosive allegations, says Sachin Pilot plotted to topple his government...

Education

Meghalaya SSLC Results 2020: Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE) declares Class 10th results @ results.mbose.in

Education

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020: Maharashtra Board may finally declare Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 this week @ mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Entertainment

“She gets top marks” for guts: Huge boost for Kangana Ranaut as BJP MP Subramanian Swamy showers praises on Queen actress; assures legal help...

Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show ditches driver as she steps out of house first time in four months; Fans point out...

Coronavirus Pandemic

“No wonder we are busy constructing temples”: Former civil servant lashes out at crumbling health infrastructure; Karnataka hospital welcomes pigs, Hyderabad and UP hospitals...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here