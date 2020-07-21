Uttar Pradesh: Journalist shot in head in front of daughters for registering police complaint against sexual harassment of niece

A journalist in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has received bullet injuries in his head after a group of criminals fired at him in front of his daughters for reporting sexual harassment of his niece to police. The chilling incident, which was caught on camera, has sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video, a group of criminals is seen attacking journalist Vikram Joshi. Joshi, who’s accompanied by his daughters, falls off his bike as his daughters run seeking help.

इस आदमी को सरेआम सिर में गोली मार दी गई, पता है क्यों? क्योंकि इसने अपनी भांजी के साथ छेडछाड करने वालों की यूपी पुलिस से शिकायत की थी| इस बार यूपी का गाजियाबाद शहर है पर कहानी वही है…. पुलिस, गुंडे और वो| 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gvGUk9XJUe — Anurag Dhanda (@anuragdhanda) July 21, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state. “Ghaziabad falls in NCR. Going by the state of law and order here, one can get an idea of the situation in the entire state of UP. A journalist was shot at because he complained to the police against molestation of his niece. How will common man feel safe in such a jungle raj,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The Ghaziabad Police later said that it had arrested five accused. It also released the photos of those arrested.