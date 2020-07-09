Uttar Pradesh government imposes lockdown from Friday night amidst rising cases of COVID-19

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a fresh lockdown from Friday night amidst rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. The notification issued by the Yogi Adityanath government said that the lockdown will come into effect from 10 PM on Friday night till 5 AM on Monday morning.

The government’s order stated, “During this period, all offices, urban and rural markets, wholesale grain markets, commercial organisations will remain closed.” It, however, said that all essential services including health and medical facilities and supplies of essential goods will remain open.

The government order clarified that train services will remain operational, adding that the state transport department will make buses available for those seeking to travel in trains. Aside from these buses, the state transport bus services will remain banned during this period.

The government said that special cleanliness and sanitisation drives will be undertaken on 10, 11 and 12 July. Staff engaged in the cleanliness and sanitisation drive will be exempt from the lockdown restrictions. All offices related to the drive will also remain operational.

The state government’s medical screening and surveillance programme will continue to operate without any restrictions.

According to official data, Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded 172 new COVID19 cases on Thursday, the highest in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 3,178. The death toll in Noida has now reached 31. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 862 COVID-19 deaths so far.