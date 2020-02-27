US House Foreign Affairs Committee says ‘deeply troubled by’ Delhi carnage, Bernie Sanders slams Donald Trump for silence during India visit

The carnage of Delhi has begun dominating the global discourse as the US House Foreign Affairs Committee issued a damning condemnation on the communal riots plaguing India’s national capital. In a statement, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Angel said, “Deeply troubled by the deaths from the communal violence in India over the past couple of days. The right to protest is a key aspect in democracy, but they must remain peaceful and police must ensure the safety of all.”

The key US committee, which is responsible for the country’s ‘foreign policy legislation and oversight,’ also shared a news report by The Washington Post on the communal riots in Delhi claiming at least 27 lives.

Chairman @RepEliotEngel: Deeply troubled by the deaths from the communal violence in India over the past couple of days. The right to protest is a key aspect in democracy, but they must remain peaceful and police must ensure the safety of all.https://t.co/SmVdg1HFD7 — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) February 26, 2020

Sharing the same link, Democratic Presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders, slammed US President Donald Trump, for ducking a question on the Delhi violence during his recent India visit. Sanders wrote, “Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, “That’s up to India.” This is a failure of leadership on human rights.”

Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, “That’s up to India.” This is a failure of leadership on human rights.https://t.co/tUX713Bz9Y — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020

Trump had refused to comment on the topic even though Delhi burnt during his stay in India’s national capital.

As many as 27 people have been killed in the ongoing communal violence in Delhi. The riots started soon after provocative speeches were made by several BJP leaders including Kapil Mishra, who had threatened to take the law into his hands if the police failed to remove anti-CAA protesters from Delhi’s streets. His chilling threats were made in the presence of a senior police officer.

The High Court judge, who slammed the Narendra Modi government for not filing police complaints against the guilty BJP leaders for provocative speeches, was transferred from Delhi to Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday night.

