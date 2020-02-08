UPTET Results 2020/2019: Uttar Pradesh Board declares UPTET Results 2020/2019 @ updeled.gov.in

UPTET Results 2020/2019: The Uttar Pradesh Board has declared the UPTET Results 2020/2019 on its official website updeled.gov.in. Only 29.74% of candidates have cleared the UPTET Paper 1 and a mere 11.46% passed the UPTET Paper 2 exams. The exam for both the papers were held on the same day on 8 January this year. Around 15 lakh candidates had taken part in the UPTET exams.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official page of UPTET updeled.gov.in

Click the link stating ‘U.P.Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)’

Click the link stating ‘UPTET Result’ in the new window

Submit the registration number, one time password and captcha

Your results will appear in the new window

Save and take the printout for future references

About UP TET

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB)[10] holds its TET examinations (UPTET) once a year to select primary and junior teachers. The UPTET written exam comprises two papers:

Paper I: for primary level teachers

Paper II: for junior level teachers

Candidates may sit either or both papers.

In 2016, the UPTET written examination was held on 19 December, in two shifts.

In 2017, UPBEB published its examination notification on 22 August, and the written exam was conducted on 15 October. In 2018, the UPBEB notification was scheduled for publication on 15 September, with applications beginning on 17 September for the written examination on 28 October