UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declares UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Result 2019 @ uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Result 2019 for of PCS and ACF RFO on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Of the total 318147 candidates who appeared for the exam, only 6320 candidates have qualified for the mains exam.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission uppsc.up.nic.in

Click the link stating ‘List of candidates qualified for the PCS/ACF- RFO (Mains) Examination 2019

The page will open containing the results

Take the printout and save the page for future references

The mains exams are scheduled to be held from 23 February to 6 March, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The UPPSC has already released the admit cards for the mains exam on its website. You can click this link to download your admit cards.

About UPPSC