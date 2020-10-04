UP Police express regret after viral photo shows male cop grabbing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inappropriately

The Uttar Pradesh have issued ‘profound’ regrets hours after a viral photo showed a male cop grabbing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi inappropriately during a stand-off at the Delhi-Noida border on Saturday.

The photo of a male cop grabbing Priyanka by her kurta had evoked widespread condemnation for the UP Police. Nearly 24 hours after the incident took place, the Noida Police issued a statement on Twitter, “@noidapolice profoundly regrets the incident @priyankagandhi

while handling an unruly crowd at the DND. The DCP HQ has taken suomotto cognizance of it & ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior Lady officer. We @noidapolice are committed to ensure safety & dignity of women.”

A male cop grabbing Priyanka’s kurta inappropriately came a day after her brother and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, was pushed to the ground a UP Police officer in Hathras.

On Sunday, the UP Police brutally assaulted former MP, Jayant Chaudhary, as he interacted with the media in Hathras village. Chaudhary is the son of veteran Indian politician, Ajit Singh.