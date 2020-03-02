UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board declares UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 @ uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has declared the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 on its official website uppbpb.gov.in. According to The Hindustan Times, of the total selected candidates, 31360 (25394 Males and 5966 Female) will join civil police and 18208 will join Provincial Armed Constabulary also known as the PAC.

Here’s how you can access your results

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Go to the Information/Release section on the Home Page. Click on the respective link. A new page/window will open showing the roll number and name of the candidates. Take the printout and save the page for future references

The website is currently down due to a high volume of traffic but will be accessible soon.

About Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

Vision :- UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is committed to being a leader in recruitment, through impartial and objective methodology, adopting transparent processes, innovative technological applications, continuous evolution and growth.

Mission :- UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is committed to providing services which are appropriate to the needs of the police force based on its requirements to meet the challenges of the millennium.

Founding Principles :-

* To adopt and implement procedures which are fair, impartial, transparent, non-discretionary, and non-discriminatory.

* To inculcate a work culture of truthfulness, conscientious professionalism, responsibility, accountability, mutual trust and respect amongst one another and upholding the highest core values of reliability and work ethos.

* To achieve the goals, we strive to work as a team within the Board and in collaboration with other agencies, making use of their abilities, diverse experiences and skills in human resource management.