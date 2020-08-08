UP Police asked to act after BJP goons brandish weapons to threaten CRPF soldier Noor Kalim in Sultanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Police have come under heavy criticism for inaction a video of local BJP goons in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district brandishing weapons to threaten CRPF soldier Noor Kalim went viral on the internet. In the viral video, local BJP goon Shravan Mishra was seen threatening Kalim with other anti-social elements for the latter’s decision to legally build a house on his own land.

Sharing the video, a local journalist wrote, “Noor Kalim is a solider with the CRPF. He’s posted in Kashmir. His three brothers and nephew are also with the Indian armed forces. But, when he decided to build a house in his village, BJP’s block head Sharavan Mishra ganged up with criminals to threaten him by brandishing a rifle. They also demolished the construction of his house.”

Kalim told reporters, “He threatened to bury me alive. He demolished my house. We are soldiers, fighting for the country. We don’t come to the village to cause a fight. All my family members including three brothers and a nephew are in the armed forces.”

Kalim said that he registered a police complaint with the local cops.

The Sultanpur Police tweeted, “It was informed by SHO Goshaingaj that on the basis of the written complaint of the plaintiff in the matter, the action is being taken by registering case number 408/20 Section-147/427/504/506 under the Indian panel code.”

Speaking to Janta Ka Reporter, the Sultanpur Police PRO said that a case had been registered at the Gosaiganj Police Station based on the complaint filed by the victim, adding that no arrests had been made yet.

The response from the Sultanpur Police came after former Samajwadi Party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari warned the UP Police to act before they face the anger of ordianry citizens.

Law and order has rapidly deteriorated in Uttar Pradesh with criminals losing the fear of cops. In July, a known terrorist Vikas Dubey had killed eight police personnel including a Deputy SP rank officer in Kanpur. Under pressure to act, the UP Police had taken his custody from the Madhya Pradesh Police before killing him in an encounter, which many felt was staged. This was because Dubey allegedly enjoyed good camaraderie with several high-ranking BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh.