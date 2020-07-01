UP Madrasa Board Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board has declared UP Madrasa Board Results 2020 on its official website madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. Students appearing for Secondary, Senior Secondary, Kamil and Fazil examination can check their results by visiting the official website.

This year’s results were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown. The exams were conducted between 19 February and 15 March this year. 1,5 lakh students had appeared for this year’s exams.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Click on the Madarsa Board Result link on the home page

Select the relevant category you appeared for and enter the roll number

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About UP Madrasa Board

UP Madrasa Board brought under the state government’s minirotiy welfare department from the education department in 1996. The board is responsible for granting status to madrasas across the state after they fulfill the standards up to Tahtania, Fauqania and Aalia.

At the moment, Uttar Prades has 14677 madrasas registered under the board up to Tahtania (primary) and Fauqania (junior high school) levels. There are also 4,536 madrasas registered by the board for imparting education under Alia level (Munshi, Maulvi, Aalim, Kamil and Faazil).