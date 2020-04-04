UP Board Class and 10 Results 2020: UPMSP rubbishes fake news on Class 10 and 12 results, says results must be checked @ upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class and 10 Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has rubbished fake news on Class 10 and 12 results saying that results must be checked on its official website upresults.nic.in. The clarification has come after a fake government circular claimed that the board had decided to promote all students of Class 10 and 12 in view of the current lockdown.

The board has said that ‘the message is fake and spreading such unverified messages is a punishable offence.’ The current 21-day lockdown is expected to end on 14 April. The board may announce the results for Class 10 and 12 only after that.

Follow these steps to check your results when it’s finally declared

Step 1: Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About the board:

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.