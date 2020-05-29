UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to declare Class 10th and 12th Results 2020 soon @ upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare Class 10th and 12th Results 2020 soon on its official website upresults.nic.in. A report by Jagran Josh said that examiners have completed the evaluation of 90% of answer sheet of secondary and higher secondary exams.

After a prolonged delay in evaluating the answer sheet due to the nationwide lockdown, the evaluation of papers resumed on 5 May across 20 districts in green zones, while same process started in red zones from 19 May.

Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1: Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future references

About the UP Board

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to the announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.