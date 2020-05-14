UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad to declare UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020 by June end @ upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad to declare UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020 by June end on its official website upresults.nic.in. This was revealed by the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of the education ministry.

Sharma conceded that the ongoing nationwide lockdown had adversely impacted the evaluation process of answer sheets. After weeks of delay, the process to evaluate answer sheets had started in green zones from 5 May. Sharma told news agency IANS that the process to examine answer sheets will start in orange zones comprising 36 districts from May 12. The process to evaluate papers in red zones will take place last as and wehn the COVID-19 situation improves in those areas.

Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1: Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future references

About the UP Board

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to the announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.