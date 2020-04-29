UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results may be out in June as evaluation to start after lockdown @ upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare Class 10 and 12 results in June as evaluation could only start after the lockdown on its official website upresults.nic.in. This came just days after the board had to issue a public clarification stating that the government circular claiming that the board had decided to promote all students of Class 10 and 12 in view of the current lockdown was fake.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma attended the education ministers’ meet with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday. Pokhriyal reportedly told state education ministers to start the evaluation of papers as soon as the lockdown is over. In Uttar Pradesh, examiners have an uphill task to evaluate around 5 crore papers before the results could be declared.

Assuming that the evaluation can commence soon after the nationwide lockdown ends on 3 May, it’s expected that the results for Class 10 and 12 could still not be before early June. However, some reports claimed that the UPMSP could declare the results in May.

Step 1: Log on to the official website upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About the board:

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class 10 and 12 and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.

To be able to dispense its responsibility on such a huge scale, the board operates from its multiple regional offices in Meerut, Varanasi and Bareilly along with the head office in Allahabad. Headed by Shri Nath Verma, Education Director and Nina Srivastava, Secretary, the board conducts most of its activities related to the exams online. From notifications regarding UP Board exams/exam centers to announcement of results and release of merit list – everything is made available online.

Registrations for Class X and Class XII exams are done in August and September, through schools affiliated to the board.